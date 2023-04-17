Litecoin Cash Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $60.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,023,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,953,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00425364 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $130.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
