London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Purchases £690,251.80 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand bought 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,015 ($99.26) per share, with a total value of £690,251.80 ($854,800.99).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($96.63), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,290,708.00).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand bought 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,916 ($98.03) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($849,046.14).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($96.46) per share, with a total value of £1,113,904.89 ($1,379,448.78).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.13), for a total value of £756,028.84 ($936,258.63).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.09), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,026,821.55).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($96.68) per share, with a total value of £778,435.97 ($964,007.39).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,958 ($98.55) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,648.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,595.26. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.10) and a one year high of GBX 8,612 ($106.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,643.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,588.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on LSEG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.27) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.03) to £102 ($126.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,431.67 ($116.80).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

