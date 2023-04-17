Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,480 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 7,596,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,041,668. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

