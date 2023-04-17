Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $4.50

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 7,642,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

