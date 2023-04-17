Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,041,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 816,056 shares.The stock last traded at $56.16 and had previously closed at $56.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

