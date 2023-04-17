Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 16.7%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 352,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 223,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Magnum Goldcorp

(Get Rating)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.