Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $22.02

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $21.00. Manchester United shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 998,829 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Manchester United Stock Down 12.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.
Institutional Trading of Manchester United
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manchester United (MANU)
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.