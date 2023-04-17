Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $22.02

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $21.00. Manchester United shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 998,829 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Manchester United Stock Down 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,512 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,991,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,217,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

