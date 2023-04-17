Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.05. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 6,750,466 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MARA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

