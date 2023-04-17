Mario J. Gabelli Sells 12,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. 11,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,456. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.12.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 102,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

