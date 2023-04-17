Mario J. Gabelli Sells 12,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $198,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
BCV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. 11,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,456. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $22.12.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
