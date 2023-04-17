Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

MMC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.33. The company had a trading volume of 305,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,899. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

