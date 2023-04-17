MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.46 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

