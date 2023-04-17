Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the quarter. Maxar Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 1.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $44,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,849. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.97%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

