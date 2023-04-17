MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI opened at $10.34 on Thursday. MBIA has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $568.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MBIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

