McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 248,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,332,000 after acquiring an additional 254,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $85.06. 378,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,753. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.