McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.59 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $290.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average is $266.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

