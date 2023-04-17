McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $304.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.52.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,667. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $290.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 86,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

