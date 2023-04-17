McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
McEwen Mining Price Performance
McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.
McEwen Mining Company Profile
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
