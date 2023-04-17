McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Price Performance

McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McEwen Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 86,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,090,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.