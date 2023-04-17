McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2,179.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.15. 249,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

