Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $86.00. The company traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 17583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.47.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 11,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $772,835.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $397,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

