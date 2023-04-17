Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.14

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.14 and last traded at $120.56, with a volume of 17324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.