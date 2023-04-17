Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $14.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $10,915,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 827,287 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.80% and a negative net margin of 768.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

