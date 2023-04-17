Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Securities from $35.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.04% from the company’s current price.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. 334,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 316,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Merus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Merus by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

