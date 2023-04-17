MetisDAO Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $150.17 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $33.74 or 0.00112065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.23 or 1.00010877 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 33.73600231 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,344,288.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

