MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
