MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

