MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
