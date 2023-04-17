MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

