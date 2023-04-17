MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 104,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,159. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

