Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

