Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at New Street Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by New Street Research from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,200,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,765. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.23.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

