Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 228,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.74. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 825,179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

