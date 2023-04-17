Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,760,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,523,142 shares.The stock last traded at $145.44 and had previously closed at $157.10.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.77.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,232. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

