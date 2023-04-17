Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $404.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $313.58 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Further Reading

