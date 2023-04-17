Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 218,580 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 218,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Lakeland Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

LBAI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.81. 61,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,849. The stock has a market cap of $961.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.82. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

