Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 540.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Prothena by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena Trading Up 4.6 %

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The stock had a trading volume of 232,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,927. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.