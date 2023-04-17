Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare makes up 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,993. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

