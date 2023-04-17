Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT comprises about 1.4% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 159,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

CTRE traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.92. 130,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

