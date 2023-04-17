Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 501,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. SunOpta accounts for 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SunOpta by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 187,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.85 million, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

