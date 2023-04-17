Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,241 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $8,621,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,738,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 997,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,654,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,346,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $287,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,000 shares of company stock worth $1,753,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.44. 313,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.73.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

