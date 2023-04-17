Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 32,685 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,685 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 24,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. 505,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

