Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 43,214 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,214 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass accounts for 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 45.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 1.4 %

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

TGLS traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. 214,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

