Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 4,754 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.69. 37,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,283. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.77.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

