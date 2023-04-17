Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 7,587 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Evans Bancorp worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.