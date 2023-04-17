Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,380,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.84. 185,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.