Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $126,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

