Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

