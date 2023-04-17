Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 4.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.86. 67,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 259,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTK. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $978.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 429,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter worth about $55,966,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

