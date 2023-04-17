Montis Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,318. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

