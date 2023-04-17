Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $252.06 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $252.06 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00019914 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 622,814,552 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.