MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Up 8%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.57. 297,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 204,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

