Morgan Stanley Cuts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $105.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
BG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.
Bunge Stock Performance
BG stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.64. 615,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,500. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
