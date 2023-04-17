Morgan Stanley Cuts Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $105.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.60.

NYSE BG traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.59. 596,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,647. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bunge has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

